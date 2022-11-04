Rejects the release of members of the Federal Revolution in Argentina | News

Report This Content

The vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández Kirchner, assured this Thursday that she will appeal the decision of the Federal Chamber of Buenos Aires due to the scandal that means the order of release of the members of the Federal Revolution accused of having participated in her assassination attempt.

In this sense, the president’s lawyer, José Manuel Ubeira, described the Federal Chamber’s decision as fascist, pointing out that it transmits to those who want to violate the nation’s rule of law, that they may have some degree of impunity granted by the judicial system.

The senator’s pronouncement has as a precedent last Tuesday, when the Federal Chamber of Buenos Aires ordered the release of Jonathan Morel, Leonardo Sosa, Gastón Guerra and Sabrina Basile, the four members of the Federal Revolution.

On Tuesday night, the 4 members of “Federal Revolution” suspected of being part of the assassination attempt against @CFKArgentina they were released by order of Chamber 1 of the Federal Chamber. The justice minister criticized the judicial decision.@ConexiontlSUR pic.twitter.com/0dZXCfSsRt

– Juan Carlos Bartolotta (@JuanCteleSUR)

November 2, 2022

According to the judges of Chamber I of the court of appeals, there are no elements to support that the freedom of Jonathan Morel, Leonardo Sosa, Gastón Guerra and Sabrina Basile could jeopardize the judicial investigation for which they were already investigated.

“This empowers the violent and is a fascist ruling, authorizes, gives free stone to all these barbarians who go around and threaten society, they will return the burning sticks, the body bags will return, and another Sabag Montiel will appear,” Ubeira asserted.

He also added that the judges will be responsible for the violence that could be unleashed against Vice President Cristina Fernández, her children, her environment and the space of the ruling party that responds to her, highlighting candidates and political allies.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



