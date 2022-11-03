Argentine Left Rejects Release of Criminal Group | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Front of All of Argentina rejected this Wednesday the ruling of the Chamber of the Federal Chamber on the release of members of the far-right group Federal Revolution, allegedly involved in the assassination attempt against the vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Former Argentine President Macri charged with alleged espionage

The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, pointed out that “they are determined to cover up the obvious: that a criminal gang with ramifications and dark financing attempted against the life of the Vice President of the Nation.”

Judges Mariano Llorens, Leopoldo Bruglia and Pablo Bertuzzi ordered on Tuesday the immediate release of the four members of the Federal Revolution, who were arrested after being charged with inciting violence.

It seems that far from wanting to clarify the fact and reach those most responsible, they are determined to cover up the obvious: that a criminal gang with ramifications and dark financing attempted against the life of the Vice President of the Nation.

– Alberto Fernández (@alferdez)

November 2, 2022

In this sense, the president affirmed that “only an illegal maneuver by former President Macri, who orders the Counselors of the Judiciary who respond to him, to block the contest to appoint those who should legitimately occupy the vacancies that the aforementioned usurp today, makes this arbitrariness possible. ”.

In turn, the Frente de Todos expressed its “absolute repudiation” of the decision that occurred a week after the revelation that “this far-right group had financing of more than 13 million pesos by a trust of the firm ‘Caputo Hermanos SA’, owned by the former Minister of Finance and President of Macri’s Central Bank, Luis Caputo”.

At the same time, the coalition demanded that the Judiciary “honor its name and fulfill its role of clarifying the most serious event that has occurred in almost 40 years of democracy in Argentina.”

For his part, the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Martín Soria, affirmed that “they are operators at the service of the worst of politics and are preventing Argentine society from knowing the truth about one of the most serious facts of democracy.”

The cameramen revoked the ruling of the judge of the case, Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi, who denied the release, alleging that this could constitute an obstacle to the development of the investigation.

The members of the Federal Revolution were arrested after Cristina Fernández presented herself as a complainant to warn of the possibility that they had direct participation in the attack against her.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report