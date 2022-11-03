Former Latin American presidents condemn blockade against Cuba | News

Report This Content

Eighteen former presidents of Latin America and the Caribbean signed this Wednesday a letter addressed to the president of the United States, Joe Biden, to demand the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed against Cuba.

The document asks the head of the White House to “take into account this dramatic situation that thousands of Cubans are experiencing and do what is necessary to lift the restrictions that affect the most vulnerable.”

Similarly, the letter requests that Cuba be removed from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism, after its incorporation last year by the Donald Trump administration.

At the same time, the former presidents urged Biden to resume the process of normalizing relations between the United States and Cuba, begun in 2014 by the then US president, Barack Obama.

On the other hand, the letter highlights Cuba’s signs of solidarity with the United States, exemplifying that in 2005 the largest of the Antilles offered to help the American people recover from the effects of Hurricane Katrina.

I deeply thank former presidents and former Latin American and Caribbean prime ministers who ask the President of the United States to remove #Cuba from the terrorist list and lift blockade restrictions. It is an act of friendship and honesty that moves the Cuban people.#BestNoBlock pic.twitter.com/Pgkzlo385e

– Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

November 2, 2022

Among the former presidents who signed are Dilma Rousseff of Brazil; Evo Morales from Bolivia; Jose Mujica from Uruguay; Juan Manuel Santos from Colombia; Rafael Correa from Ecuador; Martín Torrijos from Panama and Vinicio Cerezo from Guatemala.

For his part, President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez thanked the letter on his Twitter account while assuring that it constitutes “an act of friendship and honesty that moves the Cuban people.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



