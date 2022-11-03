What probability is there that Lula wins the ballot in Brazil? | Opinion

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Below we present an estimation exercise of the probability that Lula will be the winner in the second round on October 30 in Brazil. The probability that one or the other candidate wins depends on:

– How those who did not vote for Lula or Bolsonaro will vote in the first round.

– The level of participation that is registered.

– The level of blank and null votes recorded.

In the first round between Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, 108.33 million votes were obtained. Lula got 57.26 million votes while Bolsonaro 51.07. The other candidates added 9.8 million votes that are in dispute for the ballot.

EXERCISE 1. Probability that Lula wins with a participation scenario similar to the first round.

To estimate the results in this exercise, we use two assumptions: (1) a participation rate equal to that of the first round (79%), and (2) a percentage of nulls and blanks equal to that of the first round (4 ,4 %).

To determine the probability of winning each candidate, we elaborated a total of 1,030,301 possible scenarios, where all the possible combinations of distribution of the votes of Simón Tebet, Ciro Gomes were distributed, and the minor candidates were grouped in the category “other ”.

The combinations answer the question: Who would be the winner if, for example, 5% of the votes for Tebet, plus 4% for Gomes, plus 12% for the “others” went to Lula and the rest to Lula? Bolsonaro? What if 27% of the votes for Tebet, plus 11% for Gomes, plus 18% for the others go to Lula and the rest to Bolsonaro? All the combinations of the three variables (Tebet votes, Gomes votes and “other” votes add up to 1,030,301 possible scenarios.

According to our estimates, Lula wins 95.5% of the time, while Bolsonaro wins only 4.5% of the time.

Of 95.5% of the time, in 83.7% Lula wins with an advantage of more than 2%. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, wins with more than 2% only 0.25% of the time.

Figure 1 shows the distribution in a cube of all the possible combinations, with those favoring Lula clearly in the majority.

The scenarios in which Bolsonaro would win with a difference greater than 2% are those in which Lula receives less than 20% of the vote from Ciro Gomes while obtaining nothing from Tebet or the others. Bolsonaro would also win with more than 2% if Lula receives less than 15% of Tebet without receiving anything from Gomes or the others.

If Lula receives less than 37% of the votes from Tebet and 0% from Ciro Gomes and the others, or if he receives less than 52% of the votes from Ciro Gomes and 0% from Tebet and the others, Jair Bolsonaro He also gets the victory, although with a difference of less than 2%.

EXERCISE 2. What would happen to the probability if the turnout and blank and null votes vary?

To the previous exercise we add two more variables: What would happen if the participation goes up/down and/or the white and null votes go up/down? The ranges defined for this were the following:

– Participation: between 77.5% and 82% of the electoral register. The limits of the range are defined as follows: the lower limit is one point less than the minimum participation registered in ballots in the 2002-2018 period, and the upper limit is one point more than the historical maximum participation in the period.

– Blank and Void: between 4% and 10% of the total votes. To establish the lower limit of the range, we took the sum of blanks and nulls registered in the first round of 2022, which marked the historical minimum recorded since 2002. To define the upper limit, we took one point more than the maximum number of blanks and nulls registered in ballots in past elections (2002-2018).

Again we perform all possible combinations between these two ranges with a variation of 0.5 points for each variable. That is, 77.5% participation with 4.5% Blanks and Nulls, or 77.5% with 5%, and so on for all possible combinations. In total there are 130 possibilities.

For each of these 130 possibilities, we perform again the more than 1 million combinations explained in the previous section. With this we can obtain the minimum and maximum ranges of the probability of winning for any of the two candidates.

The minimum probability that Lula da Silva wins the ballot is between 85% and 88%. There are two scenarios where this occurs. The first when the participation is the highest (82%) but the Blanks and Nulls are the least (4%). In this scenario, Lula has an 88% chance of winning. On the other hand, when the participation is the lowest (78%) but the Blanks and Nulls are the highest (10%) also your chance of winning is the lowest. Still, it’s 85%. Figure 2 shows that at the extremes Lula’s probability of winning decreases, while Bolsonaro’s increases.

The foregoing shows that, of all the possible scenarios, both for the distribution of the candidates’ votes and for the variations in participation and blanks and nulls, Lula has at least an 85% chance of winning (table 2).

The numbers give Lula da Silva as a possible winner, who would return to the presidency after 12 years.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report