Government of Ecuador decrees a state of emergency due to violence | News

The Government of the President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, decreed this Tuesday a state of emergency in the provinces of Guayas and Esmeraldas, after 10 attacks with explosive devices that left at least two police officers dead.

Two police officers are killed in a day of violence in Ecuador

The authorities indicated that the curfew began at 9:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday (02:00 GMT on Wednesday, November 2).

In the port city of Guayaquil, capital of the province of Guayas, there was an early morning of terror due to a series of detonations and violent events recorded throughout the city.

Several vehicles, including police units, exploded in at least six places in Guayaquil and two members of the National Police were killed and others were injured.

The Ecuadorian Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, told the media that “we had six attacks with explosives in zone eight of the city of Guayaquil and three in the city of Esmeraldas.”

“I have arranged to act harshly within the framework of the law. We are taking actions to protect citizen security. A State of Exception is declared in Guayas and Esmeraldas and a curfew begins today, November 1, 9:00 p.m.” @LassoGuillermo. pic.twitter.com/Mq8W2HhlW5

– Communication Ecuador (@ComunicacionEc)

November 1, 2022

In a recorded message, President Lasso said that “these acts of sabotage and terrorism are a declaration of open war against the rule of law, the Government and against all of you, the citizens.”

In his opinion, “drug crime feels uncomfortable and expresses its discomfort with violence”, after the search that the authorities carried out in the Guayaquil Litoral Penitentiary (Guayas), where weapons, ammunition and explosives were seized.

With the state of exception, the security forces will increase their operations in the provinces of Guayas and Esmeraldas.

In this context, the authorities confirmed a new riot in the prison of the city of Esmeraldas, which caused the transfer of inmates from building one of the Guayas penitentiary.

The measure was rejected by those deprived of liberty, who threatened more violent actions in other prisons such as El Rodeo.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



