Lula da Silva assures that Brazil has returned to the world | News

The elected president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, affirmed on Tuesday that the country has returned to the world and declared that he is ready to fight hunger and inequality when his new government begins in two months.

Bolsonaro urges to respect constitutional order in Brazil

“We are telling the world that Brazil is back. We are ready to resume the fight against hunger and inequality and take a leading role in the fight against the climate crisis,” said the former Brazilian president (2003-2010) on his Twitter social network account.

“This is the Brazil that we are going to build together. With work, dialogue and democracy. Good evening”, concluded the elected ruler.

We are telling the world that Brazil is back. We are ready to resume or fight fome and inequality and protagonism in the fight against the climate crisis. This is the Brazil that we are going to build together. With work, dialogue and democracy. Good night.

– Lula 13 (@LulaOficial)

November 2, 2022

Lula da Silva, who will assume his new four-year term on January 1, won the presidency of Brazil in the second round of elections held last Sunday with 60,345,999 valid votes, equivalent to 50.9 percent.

His contender, outgoing ruler Jair Bolsonaro, received 58,206,354 valid votes, representing 49.1 percent of the vote cast.

Government transition begins

This Tuesday, Bolsonaro broke the silence he had maintained since Sunday night and although he did not explicitly acknowledge his defeat, he tacitly accepted it when he declared: “I will continue to fulfill all the mandates of our Constitution.”

In parallel, the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, told the media that Bolsonaro had authorized him to start the government transition process.

In this regard, Lula da Silva, in another tweet, expressed confidence that “we will do an excellent job in this transition,” under the coordination of the elected vice president, Geraldo Alckmin.

Alckmin, for his part, thanked the president-elect in a tweet for “his trust in the mission of coordinating the government transition.”

“The work of our team will be guided by the principles of public interest, collaboration, transparency, planning, agility and continuity of services,” he said.

Gleisi Hoffmann, the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT), which along with a political coalition nominated Lula da Silva, reported on Tuesday that the transition team intends to start the process this Thursday, November 3.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



