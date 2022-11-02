Cuba reaffirms its commitment to multilateralism | News

Report This Content

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez held a working meeting on Tuesday with the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Kőrösi, before whom he reiterated his country’s commitment to multilateralism and the UN Charter.

“On the eve of the debate and vote in the UN General Assembly on the draft resolution vs. blockade, I met with Csaba Kőrösi, president of the UN General Assembly,” the Cuban Foreign Minister wrote on his Twitter account.

“I reaffirmed (the) commitment of Cuba with multilateralism and the Charter (of the) UN. I highlighted (the) struggle and (the) right of the Cuban people to live without the Blockade”, stated the head of Cuba’s diplomacy.

On the eve of the debate and vote in #UNGA77 of the draft resolution vs. blockade, I met with Csaba Kőrösi, president of the General Assembly���� @UN_PGA.

I reaffirmed Cuba’s commitment to multilateralism and the UN Charter. I highlighted the struggle and right of the Cuban people to live #BestNoBlock. pic.twitter.com/O0F8Us7KFl

– Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP)

November 1, 2022

Rodríguez said that the island will support the discussions that take place in the instance during the mandate of the Caribbean nation against the Group of 77 plus China.

Kőrösi agreed with Cuba’s contribution in the matters dealt with by the organization, hoping that it will be a productive discussion that will be generated during the week.

The Cuban representative commented that it was time to underline the need to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States (USA) against Cuba on the eve of the debate and the vote on the draft resolution against that coercive measure.

Summary Cuba is committed to multilateralism and the Charter of Nations and reaffirms the need to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States of America against Cuba on the eve of the debate and vote on the draft resolution against the blockade .





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



