Debate progresses on resolution against US blockade against Cuba | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The United Nations General Assembly began this Wednesday the first of two days of debates on the draft resolution: “Need to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.”

CMIO.org in sequence:

Cuba reaffirms its commitment to multilateralism

Among the interventions on Tuesday, the presence of the diplomatic representatives at the UN of Venezuela, Russia, China and Bolivia stands out, who agreed to condemn the bloc that Washington has imposed on Havana for more than 60 years.

In the morning session, statements were also heard from social and political organizations such as the representation of Africa, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Organization for Islamic Cooperation, the Caribbean Community (Caricom), and the Group of 77+China.

In this sense, the Central American Integration System (Silac), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) also stand out.

This Wednesday, the diplomatic representations of Mexico, Argentina and Honduras also demonstrated in favor of the US lifting the blockade on Cuba.

A common denominator in the presentations of the different diplomatic representatives in the Assembly was that the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba is immoral.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, will participate in the debate on the resolution presented for the thirtieth time, which will last until this Thursday, when the vote will take place.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez published that “Cuba will not give up its fight against the Blockade, because it is illegal, unjust, inhumane; It also constitutes a shame for the world and threatens the development of Cuba, in addition to going against the spirit that encourages the charter of the United Nations.

In this sense, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba emphasized that “that is why the voice of this Island will rise again in the UN and I am convinced that victory, once again, will be ours.”

For its part, the Cuban Foreign Ministry pointed out on its Twitter account that “the damage of the blockade to the Cuban family and to the ties with Cubans residing abroad is immeasurable.”

At the same time, the Antillean diplomacy added that “its policies affect the quality of life and build walls where hundreds of thousands of voices around the world advocate building bridges of love.”

Previously, on the eve of the debate, the Cuban foreign minister held a meeting with the president of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, where he reaffirmed Cuba’s commitment to multilateralism, as well as the struggle and the right of the Cuban people to live no lock.

Over the course of the 14 months of the US administration led by President Joe Biden, the blockade has caused around 6.3 billion dollars in losses as the world goes through a severe economic and energy crisis.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report