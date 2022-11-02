Bolivian opposition groups attack the town of La Guardia | News

Report This Content

Members of the so-called Cruceñista Youth Union (UJC) and followers of the Bolivian opposition governor, Luis Fernando Camacho, attacked with firearms the local police of the department of Santa Cruz, which is holding a strike promoted by right-wing groups.

Government of Bolivia advocates dialogue in Santa Cruz

This was stated by the Minister of Government, Eduardo del Castillo, who denounced that the self-styled “unblockers” of the fence in La Guardia destroyed six patrol cars, looted the police headquarters and used firearms.

The head of the Security portfolio pointed out that “these mobilized subjects have attacked the Bolivian Police, they have destroyed six patrols, one received a bullet and then they took over the La Guardia police command.”

Thus, it joins what was denounced by the Vice Minister of Citizen Security, Roberto Ríos, who showed the media the impact of a firearm projectile on the cabin of a police patrol and the destruction of others by the throwing of stones and homemade explosives.

Hundreds of paramilitaries related to the governor, Luis Fernando Camacho, staged an attack against residents of the municipality of La Guardia with firecrackers and other high-power fireworks, clubs with nails at the ends, metal shields, and pointed and cutting instruments.

THE SPLENDOR OF FASCISM IN SANTA CRUZ

Trucks full of camachistas go with weapons to attack the people of Santa Cruz who are marching asking for work and to lift the strike

November 1, 2022

November 1, 2022

The events occurred when a Bolivian government commission in Santa Cruz hoped to negotiate an indefinite end to the strike, but the Interinstitutional Committee failed to fulfill its promise to attend the talks.

The team made up of the Minister of Development Planning, Sergio Cusicanqui, and the presidential spokesman, Jorge Richter, arrived yesterday at the city of Santa Cruz, where the talks were to begin at 8:15 p.m. local time.

However, at that time hundreds of paramilitaries related to the governor, Luis Fernando Camacho, staged an attack against residents of the municipality of La Guardia.

Walthy Egüez, deputy for Creo, the party of the governor of Santa Cruz, Fernando Camacho, says that the objective of the protests against the Bolivian government is to stop communism.

November 2, 2022

November 2, 2022

It transpired that as a result of these acts of violence in La Guardia, in Santa Cruz, nine people were apprehended.

Santa Cruz is now the scene of the dispute between the right-wing opposition and the Bolivian government over the date to hold the national census; the former seek to hold it in 2023, while the administration of President Luis Arce set 2024 as the year of the consultation.

The Ombudsman’s Office regretted that the belligerence and violence persist in the department of Santa Cruz, especially in the municipality of La Guardia, and insisted on its call to resume dialogue between the sectors in conflict over the definition of the date of the Population Census and Living place.

Through a statement, he reported that his Defensorial Delegation of Santa Cruz, verifies the existence of people injured and arrested during the confrontation in that Santa Cruz municipality between police officers and residents who tried to break the fence installed by those who reject the indefinite strike.

The assemblywoman of Cree, Paola Aguirre, said that “if we go to war it is to kill or die, the last resort is to surrender” when graphing the mobilizations in Santa Cruz that have already been on strike for 12 days demanding that the Census be carried out in 2023, without considering the technical criteria of this work.

“I speak of the feelings of the people of Santa Cruz, I have been touring the roundabouts, I am walking, they tell me ‘please don’t sell out, don’t betray,'” he said during an interview with the Fama, Poder y Ganas program on Tuesday, hours before that the confrontations in La Guardia are registered.

At the time of justifying the aggressions of the followers of the governor of Santa Cruz against those who oppose the indefinite strike, Aguirre argued that every “action deserves its reaction.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



