Presidents of Colombia and Venezuela will talk this Tuesday | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Colombian Presidency published a statement announcing that President Gustavo Petro will hold a meeting this Tuesday with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, in Caracas (capital).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Another social leader is assassinated in Sucre, Colombia

“President Gustavo Petro will travel to the city of Caracas with his work team to have lunch with the Venezuelan president,” states the document released on Monday.

In addition, it details that among the issues to be discussed are the relationship between the two countries, the reopening of borders and the re-entry of Venezuela to the inter-American human rights system.

For his part, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, confirmed the visit to the country by the Colombian head of state.

“That is a meeting that was announced, they had not set a date for it, but there was already a bilateral agenda between both countries (…) Welcome to President Petro,” said Cabello.

Last August, Venezuela and Colombia reestablished diplomatic relations after the appointment of their respective ambassadors. Subsequently, the common border was reopened.

Venezuela, at the request of President Petro, is also one of the guarantor countries of the peace process between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report