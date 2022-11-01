Venezuelan President Receives Credentials from Honduran Ambassador | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received on Monday the credentials of the Honduran ambassador, Scarleth Ivette Romero, within the framework of the strengthening of diplomatic, commercial and complementary relations between the two countries.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Presidents of Colombia and Venezuela will hold a meeting in Caracas

Through his account on the social network Twitter, the Venezuelan president stressed that the act was carried out “in the spirit of peace diplomacy” and expressed his willingness to continue working for the good of both peoples.

Previously, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría reported that he had received copies of style from the ambassador appointed by Honduras to the South American country.

For her part, the Honduran ambassador expressed “our willingness to strengthen the ties of friendship and mutual cooperation.”

On October 17, the Honduran Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reported that, by appointment of President Xiomara Castro and Foreign Minister Enrique Reina, Romero was sworn in as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Venezuela.

Today I have delivered the Style Copies to the Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Carlos Rafael Faría, in my capacity as ambassador appointed by the Republic of Honduras to Venezuela.

We express our willingness to strengthen the bonds of friendship and mutual cooperation. @CancilleriaHN pic.twitter.com/5KB0EmCPJz

— Scarleth Romero (@scarleth_ivette)

October 31, 2022

The Honduran diplomat has served as the first national coordinator of the National Front of Youth in Resistance after the 2009 coup.

In addition, she has been a presidential adviser in the National Loss Reduction Program of the state-owned National Electric Power Company and has worked in the management of international cooperation projects for development.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report