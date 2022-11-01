Bolivia reports record drop in Covid-19 infections | News

Report This Content

The Minister of Health and Sports of Bolivia, Jeyson Auza, reported this Monday that in the last week a new record of decrease in infections by Covid-19 was registered since the start of the pandemic after notifying 199 cases.

According to the report on the situation of the disease in the country, the minister noted that this figure corresponding to epidemiological week 43 represents 172 times fewer cases than that presented during the peak of the fifth wave of the pandemic.

“This represents a 23 percent reduction nationally from the previous week. This is the thirteenth consecutive week of a decrease in cases in Bolivia in what corresponds to the fifth epidemiological wave,” said Auza.

In addition, he stressed that the number of deaths from the virus has also registered a decrease in recent weeks.

“In the first epidemiological wave at the national level with 144,592 cases, 9,005 deaths were lamented, in the current one with 204,009 cases, deaths reached 297 throughout the country,” says a press release from the Ministry.

However, Auza asserted that it cannot yet be said that Covid-19 has disappeared and urged the continuation of biosecurity measures to prevent further contagion.

According to official data, as of October 30, Bolivia had 1,109,447 confirmed cases, as well as 1,067,886 recovered and 22,239 deaths from the virus.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



