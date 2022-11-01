President of Ecuador appoints a new Minister of Energy and Mines | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, appointed Fernando Santos Alvite on Monday as the new Minister of Energy and Mines to replace Xavier Vera, who resigned after the investigation against him for alleged car driving.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Justice of Ecuador investigates former minister accused of corruption

The ceremony was held at the Carondelet Palace, seat of the Government, where Lasso signed the decree and swore in the new minister.

“It is always a pleasure to integrate into the government cabinet valuable people, thoroughly knowledgeable in their areas of work, and in this case, with great experience in legal matters and a broad vision of the energy world,” said the president.

We welcome Fernando Santos to the Encuentro Government team. Today he takes on the challenge of leading @RecNaturalesEC, essential portfolio for the development of Ecuador. We wish you success in advance. pic.twitter.com/YzxoA1sGWT

— Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo)

October 31, 2022

For his part, the new minister stated, in his inauguration speech, that “the problems brought by the oil industry should not be hidden, among the bad news is that the oil torrent has brought cancer to the corruption to the country.

Santos Alvite had already served as head of the aforementioned ministry between 1987 and 1988. In addition, he was a lawyer and head of the Legal Affairs Unit of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Former Minister Vera submitted his resignation last Friday after the country’s Prosecutor’s Office carried out raids on buildings linked to him as part of the investigation for the alleged crime of bribery.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report