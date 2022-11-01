Panama registers more than 800 new cases of Covid-19 | News

The Panamanian Ministry of Health reported this Monday that, between October 23 and 29, 805 new cases of Covid-19 were reported, while there were three deaths from the disease.

The official report indicated that during that week 1,006 active cases were registered. Of these, only one patient remained hospitalized in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 61 in ordinary wards and 944 were in isolation at home.

The Panamanian districts that, until last October 29, registered the highest number of infected. they were Bella Vista with 15 cases, Betania with 12 and San Francisco with 11.

The authorities urged those who live in these territories to comply with biosecurity measures to stop the local spread of the virus.

According to data from the entity‘s Expanded Program on Immunization (PAI), 8,669,943 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been applied in Panama since the campaign began on January 20, 2021.

In addition, the Ministry detailed that the pediatric population between 5 and 11 years of age has been immunized with 480,157 doses, and 3,432 were destined for children between 6 months and 4 years of age, which constitute 3.4 percent of infections. .

According to official statistics, Panama has accumulated 990,413 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 in that country, and has reported 8,509 deaths so far.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



