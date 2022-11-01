President of Colombia decrees a state of disaster due to rains | News

Report This Content

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, declared a state of disaster on Monday to face the consequences of the intense rainfall that has affected several regions of the South American country.

“I ask you to work together this year, both in emergencies and in important matters, because today I have to declare a state of disaster, and this is a consequence of human actions taken for a few centuries now,” the dignitary said in a statement. released by the Presidency.

Petro pointed out that they will take advantage of this situation to address several of the problems accumulated in the country for years that have not been able to be solved and have been worsened by the growing climate crisis.

“I ask you to work together this year, both in emergencies and in important matters, because today it is my turn to declare a state of disaster, and this is a consequence of human actions taken for a few centuries now”: President @petrogustavo. pic.twitter.com/IOfnSuOAyq

– Colombian Presidency ���� (@infopresidency)

October 31, 2022

The dignitary explained that with the government funds, the emergencies due to the intense rains will be attended to, as well as the hunger emergencies that exist in various areas of the country.

Emphasizing the influence of rainfall, Petro stressed the need to prioritize the regions where there were floods, landslides, damage to roads, crops and homes.

After declaring the state of emergency “we will then have a greater financial capacity, thanks to declaring the disaster situation in Colombia and it will be spent fundamentally immediately, depending on the regions, which are different from one another,” said the head of state. .

He noted that there are several parts of the country where it is urgent to relocate people in danger or situations of vulnerability.





