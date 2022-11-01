They order the clearance of roads blocked by Bolsonarists in Brazil | News

The Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) of Brazil ordered this Monday that the Government adopt immediate measures to clear the routes blocked by truckers who do not accept the defeat of President Jair Bolsonaro in the ballot held on Sunday.

Argentine President meets in Sao Paulo with Lula da Silva

The president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, said that the Federal Highway Police (PRF, for its acronym in Portuguese) “has not fulfilled its constitutional and legal task”, with which the director of that entity, Silvinei Vasques, could be fired or arrested.

De Moraes, in this sense, ordered Vasques to take “immediately all the necessary measures to clear” the highways that are “illegally” blocked.

Supreme Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the government to take immediate steps to unblock the routes where protests over the election result are taking place.

– Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

November 1, 2022

Highways in at least 16 states of the South American giant woke up blocked this Monday by truckers and other protesters who refused to recognize the electoral victory of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over the outgoing president.

The former head of state (2003-2010) obtained 50.9 percent of the valid votes cast in the ballot that took place last Sunday, while Bolsonaro reached 49.1 percent.

Lula, who will assume his new mandate on January 1, 2023, won the presidential elections in the second round and became the candidate who received the most votes in the history of Brazil, obtaining more than 60 million 340,000 votes.

It was 00:00 and the federal traffic police released the blockade at the beginning of the thread in Camanducaia. The Minister of the Supreme Court had ordered it. pic.twitter.com/HUNe7pcXPn

– Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

November 1, 2022

The teleSUR correspondent in the South American country, Nacho Lemus, published a tweet in which he reported that in the first minutes of this Tuesday the federal traffic police began to clear a road in the municipality of Camanducaia, in the state of Minas Gerais.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

