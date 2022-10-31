President of Mexico signs decree to restore land to Yaqui peoples | News

Report This Content

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, signed this Sunday in the community of Belem, municipality of Guaymas, state of Sonora (northwest), a decree through which the Government restitutes lands that were dispossessed to the original Yaqui peoples.

CMIO.org

The president signed the decree for the return of 29,241 hectares of land found in areas within the Yaqui territories, such as La Noria del Sahuaral and El Picacho de Mosobanco.

He recalled that President Lázaro Cárdenas (1934-1940) handed over 491,649 hectares to the Yaquis, however, the presidential resolution was not fully executed.

“We are going to move forward, because here is the team that will continue working with you (…) Working with you is doing justice to the Yaqui peoples, it is a tribute to all those who lost their lives, those who fought in the Mexican Revolution for justice, freedom, democracy and national sovereignty”, said the Mexican President.

According to local media, the land restitution is part of the justice plan of the current Mexican government towards the Yaquis, whose ancestral lands were taken from them over nine decades.

During the act to sign the decree, the governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo Montaño, asked López Obrador to include the issue of paving indigenous communities as part of the same plan.

He stressed that “with the support of the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples (INPI) we are going to commit to improving the streets of the eight towns of the ethnic group here,” promised Durazo.

In this sense, the secretary of the Traditional Guard of the community of Belem, Francisco Nocamea Hernández, asked the federal government to regularize the possessions that have been recovered by the towns of Cócorit and Loma de Guamúchil, such as Las Piedras, El Rescate, El Tigre, La Matanza and Las Palomas.

Nocamea Hernández requested to conclude the negotiation for the right of Federal Highway Mexico 15 and the railroad tracks that cross the territory.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



