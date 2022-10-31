Latin America

Yellow alert issued in 7 Dominican provinces due to rain | News

The Emergency Operations Center of the Presidency of the Dominican Republic (COE) declared a yellow alert this Sunday in seven provinces of the country, as a significant rise in river sources is expected, as well as flooding in urban areas due to the rains that affect that nation.

“The COE places seven provinces on yellow alert and four on green due to possible flooding of rivers, streams and ravines, as well as sudden or urban floods, because the downpours will continue due to the instability generated by a trough and the cloudiness of a tropical disturbance. ”, explains the entity on its Twitter account.

The provinces on yellow alert are Gran Santo Domingo, San Pedro de Macorís, San Cristóbal, La Altagracia, Monte Plata, Hato Mayor and Peravia.

The COE places 07 provinces on yellow alert and 04 on green due to possible flooding of rivers, streams and ravines, as well as sudden or urban floods, because the downpours will continue due to the instability generated by a trough and the cloudiness of a tropical disturbance. pic.twitter.com/I4LCg4Q7px

— COE (@COE_RD)
October 30, 2022

According to the government agency, the green alert would apply in La Romana, Sánchez Ramírez, El Seibo and Barahona. With these four in green and seven in yellow alert, there are 11 Dominican provinces on alert.

“The country continues with a humid meteorological environment caused by the indirect effects of the tropical disturbance in Caribbean waters, combined with a trough. Consequently, we anticipate moderate downpours on occasions, gusts of wind and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night”, detailed the National Meteorological Office.

This Saturday, the head of the National Meteorology Office, Gloria Ceballos, reported that a low pressure system, with a tendency to become a tropical depression, continues to add moisture to a trough that has been causing rain for several days in these regions of the country.

Days ago the entity predicted that the rainfall would continue, and called to be vigilant due to the saturation of the soil and the flooding of river networks.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

