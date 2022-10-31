Deaths from consumption of methylated spirits rise to 20 in Ecuador | News

The Ministry of Public Health (MSP) of Ecuador confirmed this Sunday that there were 20 deaths from intoxication due to the consumption of methyl alcohol in the provinces of Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas (central-north) and Esmeraldas (north).

According to the entity, so far the total of intoxicated adds 57 cases. In Santo Domingo, 11 people have died, including a woman, aged between 25 and 56 years; while in Esmeraldas nine men between the ages of 26 and 84 have lost their lives.

The Ecuadorian Health portfolio indicated that all those diagnosed have been treated in the units of the health system, and that in Santo Domingo five people were discharged from hospital.

[ACTUALIZACIÓN 20:45] | @Salud_Ec At the moment, it registers 57 cases of intoxication due to the consumption of methylated spirits.

▪️ 20 people have died, 9 in Esmeraldas (26-84 years old) and 11 in Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas (25-56 years old)

✅ We maintain surveillance, monitoring and control of cases pic.twitter.com/rR4KtLdYVO

– Ministry of Public Health (@Salud_Ec)

October 31, 2022

The Ecuadorian MSP urged the citizens of that country to refrain from consuming alcoholic beverages of dubious origin, or that do not meet the quality requirements required for products of this nature.

Health authorities maintain active surveillance of those who consumed this drink and have shown warning symptoms such as blurred vision, nausea, abdominal pain and dizziness.

In recent days, police officers carried out an operation in various parts of Santo Domingo and seized 50,000 liters of alcohol of dubious origin, although its relationship with this incident of adulterated alcohol consumption has not been determined.

It is presumed that the cases of intoxication occurred on October 23, during a wake in the Río Verde parish, belonging to Santo Domingo.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



