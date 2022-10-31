Haitian journalist dies at the hands of the police | News

Haitian journalist Romelson Vilsaint died this Sunday from gunshot wounds caused by National Police agents in front of the Delmas 33 station in Port-au-Prince, the capital of that country.

According to press reports, Vilsaint went to the facility along with another group of citizens to protest the detention of Radio Zenith reporter Robest Dimanche.

Police forces attempted to violently disperse the crowd and during the events several colleagues present were injured, including Vilsaint, who died hours later in a city hospital.

You @MCultureHT / @MCHaiti I regret the drama that occurred on October 30, 2022, at the Commisariat de Delmas 33, which caused the brutal death of journalist Romelo Vilsaint.

— Communication Haiti (@MCHaiti)

October 31, 2022

Numerous civil organizations, such as the group Action for the Strengthening of Human Rights, condemned the murder and demanded an investigation of the events.

The complaint of the deadly outrage and the confusing circumstances of the incident prompted the arrival of a delegation from the General Police Inspectorate to establish inquiries.

The journalist Robest Dimanche is released after a day spent in garde at the Commissariat de Delmas 33 after his arrest on October 30. They are arresting him avait provoked by bcp d’agitations and the journalist Romelo Vilsaint is décédé d’une balle à la tête. pic.twitter.com/QhLwvkW6JS

— Lenz Beth Ferlyn Alparète (@LAlparete)

October 31, 2022

Vilsaint becomes the sixth journalist killed this year in Haiti, according to official figures, a country immersed in constant acts of violence and chaos dominated by armed gangs.

A couple of months ago, the United Nations Integrated Office in the Caribbean nation stated that from the year 2000 to date 19 journalists had been murdered, making it a worrying situation.

“In Haiti, the insecurity of journalists and the expected impunity can favor the violation of many human rights, in addition to freedom of expression and freedom of the press, as well as encourage other forms of criminality,” the agency denounced.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



