Two social leaders assassinated in Nariño, Colombia | News

Human rights organizations denounced on Sunday the murder of two social leaders in a rural area of ​​the department of Nariño.

The denunciation of the murder of the social leaders Faustino Carabali and his cousin Jonás Carabali was made by the Human Rights Network of the Farmers of Putumayo, Piamonte Cauca and Cofanía Jardines de Sucumbíos.

According to the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace of Colombia (Indepaz), both social leaders were shot dead by unknown assailants on October 30, in Vereda Las Brisas, department of Nariño.

���� #HR #Nariño | #30oct in the Jardines de Sucumbíos District, Ipiales Nariño, the following were assassinated: Jonas Carabali, president of the Afro Nuevo Amanecer Community Council, and Faustino Carabali, a social leader, by men belonging to the Border Command Group. #TotalPeace pic.twitter.com/CbSchy3Waq

— JUSTICE AND DIGNITY (@dijuscolombia)

October 30, 2022

Faustino Carabali and Jonás Carabali, belonged to the Process of Black Communities in Colombia and were members of the Nuevo Amanecer Community Council in the Corregimiento Jardines de Sucumbíos, Ipiales, Nariño.

The Ombudsman’s Office had issued an early warning for the indigenous and Afro-descendant population in the areas of Ipiales, Cofanía Jardines de Sucumbíos, Alto del Amarradero, Argentina, Brisas del Gavilán and others, due to the presence of armed and irregular groups.

Faustino Carabali

10/30/22

Ipiales, Narino

Faustino Carabalí was an Afro leader from the Corregimiento Jardines de Sucumbíos, Ipiales Nariño, this leader was assassinated along with his cousin and leader Jonás Carabali who was the president of the Nuevo Amanecer Afro Community Council. pic.twitter.com/KrUBh1pP1Q

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

October 30, 2022

Indepaz has counted 152 social leaders assassinated in the country during 2022 and 1,372 since the signing of the peace agreement in Colombia.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



