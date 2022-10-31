Four killed by gunshots in the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula | News

Latin America

At least four people, including a woman, were shot dead on Sunday by unknown assailants in a residential neighborhood of the city of San Pedro Sula, in northern Honduras.

According to local media reports, the shooting occurred around 6:00 p.m. (local time) in the Chamelecón sector, in the southern part of the city, when an unidentified group of armed men fired at the victims in front of the home of one of the them and very close to a police station.

The authorities cordoned off the area to develop the forensic investigative process, as can be seen in images published by witnesses on social networks, where two parked vehicles can also be seen.

Agents at the scene promised the press a detailed report of the violent events and did not offer further details.

At the moment it is known that three of the dead have been identified, while another remains unknown. Some present insisted that it was three brothers and a merchant.

Honduras registers between 10 and 13 murders daily, according to government statistics, attributed mostly to gangs, criminal organizations and drug traffickers.

According to official figures, the Central American nation has accumulated some 143 multiple homicides so far this year.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

