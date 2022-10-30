Lula says Bolsonaro will pay for mistakes during the pandemic | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



During the second presidential debate in Brazil, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that current President Jair Bolsonaro will one day have to pay for the mistakes made during the pandemic, which has left more than 690,000 dead from Covid-19 in the country. country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Poll reveals that Lula would win the ballot in Brazil with 53% of the vote

The former president and candidate for the Workers’ Party (PT), blamed his rival for the impoverishment of the population in the last four years.

“One day you will have to pay for the nearly 300,000 people who died due to the delay in the immunization process against Covid-19 in Brazil,” Lula blamed Bolsonaro, recalling that he delayed the decision to purchase vaccines and resisted Recognize the severity of the disease.

“Brazil has 3% of the world‘s population, meanwhile it has 11% of the victims of Covid-19. 3 times more than the average. Why the negligence?”, Lula to Bolonaro.

The current president delayed the purchase of vaccines, the shipment of oxygen to Manaus and never defended isolation. pic.twitter.com/G58ZUNjEx1

– André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR)

October 29, 2022

At another point in the debate, Lula da Silva blamed Bolsonaro for leading the country to international isolation during his government.

From the beginning of the television confrontation, Lula invited the right-wing president to stop lying to the Brazilian people and once again commented that “no president of any country wants to come here,” alluding to the friction that Bolsonaro had with world leaders over security issues. environmental policies.

Throughout the debate, both Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro attacked each other, making references to mistakes made during their terms.

Bolsonaro repeatedly accused the former president of lying during the electoral campaign and also, in reproaching him for the corruption scandals that tarnished his government (2003-2010) and that of his co-religionist Dilma Rousseff.

To respond to Bolsonaro’s provocations, Lula addressed the spectators to “apologize” for the lack of proposals in a debate where the word “lie” was the protagonist.

In the final part of the debate, the PT candidate asked for the vote to restore harmony in the country, assuring that Brazil “probably” experienced its best moment during his administration.

“I want to tell the Brazilian people that I can be the president of the country to restore harmony in this country”, Lula in his final considerations. pic.twitter.com/n3Ut4zumTR

– André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR)

October 29, 2022

For his part, Jair Bolsonaro took advantage of his final statement to defend the most conservative values, stating that his opponents defend the liberation of drugs and the legalization of abortion.

The president concluded by repeating his campaign slogan “Brazil above all, God above all.”

Lula reaches the second round as the candidate with the most votes in the first round, with 48.4 percent obtained on October 2, compared to the 43.2 received by Bolsonaro.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report