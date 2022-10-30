Indepaz reports murder of social leader in Cauca, Colombia | News

Report This Content

The social leader Adelmo Balanta, member of the Community Council of the Cauca River Basin and Teta Mazamorrero Microaccount, was murdered in the village of Timba, municipality of Buenos Aires, southwestern Colombia.

Colombia registers 157 murders of social leaders in 2022

Balanta was traveling this Saturday on the road that connects Santander de Quilichao with Timba, Buenos Aires, when he was intercepted by armed men who murdered him, reported the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz).

“Unfortunately, the man died after this attack, which was recorded when he was driving his motorcycle along this road, while the gunmen fled the site,” explained peasants in the area.

�� Adelmo Balanta

�� Date: 10/27/22

�� Place: Buenos Aires, Cauca

Adelmo Balanta was a member of the Community Council of the Cauca River Basin and Teta Mazamorrero Micro-basin, which is located in the department of Cauca. pic.twitter.com/WrEToVguhN

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

October 29, 2022

Later, in the judicial proceedings of the case, the authorities confirmed that Adelmo Balanta lived in the village of Lomitas, which belongs to the municipality of Santander de Quilichao.

Balanta is the 151st social leader killed in Colombia during 2022, and there are 1,378 community and human rights leaders killed since the signing of the Peace Agreements in 2016, according to Indepaz.

Yermi Chocue Camayo

�� Date: 10/27/22

�� Place: Morales, Cauca

➡️ Yermi Chocué Camayo was a recognized authority and current treasurer of the Chimborazo Indigenous Reservation located in the municipality of Morales, Cauca. pic.twitter.com/7EMdpMP4ea

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

October 28, 2022

This Friday it was learned that Yeimi Chocué, recognized authority and current treasurer of the indigenous council of Chimborazo in Cauca, was murdered in her territory, apparently by armed men who followed her to her place of residence and murdered her.

According to the preliminary versions, the leader’s body was found lifeless on the bed in her room with signs of mechanical suffocation, and several of her valuables were stolen from the residence.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

