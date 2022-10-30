Eletrobás announces more than 2,000 layoffs in Brazil | News

Report This Content

The largest electricity company in Latin America, in Brazil, Eletrobras, which was privatized in June, announced that it will apply a voluntary resignation program, at a cost of 1,000 million reais (190 million dollars) for 2,312 employees.

“Among the incentives that are part of the package are the values ​​equivalent to three years of the health plan and one year of food, the compensation incentive of nine salaries, in addition to the values ​​related to dismissal without just cause,” Eletrobras said in a statement. to the market.

The voluntary dismissal plan will be implemented simultaneously in the companies Eletrobras CGT Eletrosul, Chesf, Eletronorte and Furnas, in addition to the holding company itself.

#Neuron ����⚡️ The largest electricity company in Latin America, in Brazil, Eletrobras, which was privatized in June, announced that it will apply a “voluntary resignation” program, at a cost of 1,000 million reais ($190 million) for 2,312 employees . pic.twitter.com/mZJlQ1ROP0

— NeuronaSV (@NeuronaSV)

October 29, 2022

The privatization of Eletrobras was officially completed in June this year, when the company became the first large state-owned company to be sold after almost four years of Jair Bolsonaro’s government.

The sale of Eletrobrás caused controversy among supporters who rejected this measure from the beginning and judicial appeals were filed to stop the process, but the Brazilian justice gave the green light to continue with the pending steps for its execution.

The process of privatizing Eletrobrás was fully involved in the electoral campaign to the point that former president and current presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva urged businessmen to stay away from the process.

Lula wrote at the time: “I hope that serious businessmen who want to invest in the Brazilian electricity sector do not join this strange mechanism that the current government’s traitors are preparing for Eletrobrás, a strategic company for Brazil, months before the election” .

“Without a public Eletrobrás, Brazil loses much of its sovereignty and energy security,” wrote the founder of the Workers’ Party on the social network Twitter.

Last Monday, in the midst of the electoral campaign ahead of the October 30 ballot, Lula once again rejected the application of a spending cap policy if he returns to the presidency, reaffirming that there will be no privatizations in his government.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



