Lula and Bolsonaro close electoral campaigns ahead of the ballot in Brazil | News

After a crucial debate between the two candidates for the Presidency of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro travel -separately- to the southeast of the South American country to close their electoral campaigns ahead of the second round this Sunday.

Lula says Bolsonaro will pay for mistakes during the pandemic

On the last day of activities before the elections, Lula and Bolsonaro cannot carry out electoral acts, nor speak directly to their followers about the elections, but they can meet, such as a walk, distribute propaganda and celebrate the election with different activities. conduct of elections.

Neither can messages of a partisan nature be broadcast this Saturday on radio and television, only those that invite voters to go to the polls to vote.

Regarding the debate, two pollsters who conducted studies agreed this Saturday that former President Lula defeated President Bolsonaro.

The qualitative survey carried out by the Atlas Intel institute among people who did not vote for Lula or Bolsonaro in the first round of October 2 showed that 51.5% of these voters indicated that the debate was won by the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT). ).

A journalist asked Bolsonaro why he lied in the debate by stating that Lula negotiated with drug traffickers to carry out an act in a favela in Rio, when everyone knows that it was organized by a local popular communicator. the president left the interview. pic.twitter.com/b6cftsaSFm

– Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

October 29, 2022

Meanwhile, 33.7% pointed to the candidate from the Liberal Party as the winner, while 14.9% said they would not know how to answer.

Lula, standard-bearer of the Workers’ Party (PT), will lead the so-called Victory Walk through the symbolic Paulista Avenue in the central region of Sao Paulo starting at 4:00 p.m. local time.

While Bolsonaro, who is running with the Liberal Party, led a motorcycle caravan in Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais.

The day before, both candidates for power starred in a final debate on TV Globo in which both exchanged accusations on foreign policy, minimum wage, corruption and abortion.

MDA survey shows growth of Bolsonaro, but Lula’s advantage persists almost in the margin of error. Different numbers from the rest of the surveys published this week.

– Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

October 29, 2022

On Sunday some 156 million Brazilians are called to vote in the country’s 26 states and the federal district.





