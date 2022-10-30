Armed men shoot dead Haitian political leader | News

Report This Content

Armed groups operating in the suburb of Laboule 12, southeast of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, shot dead political leader Eric Jean Baptiste on Friday night.

IOM: Violence has displaced 96,000 people in Haiti

The also former candidate for the Haitian presidency and general secretary of the political party Group of National Progressive Democrats (RDNP), died when heavily armed men fired at close range at the vehicle in which he was returning home.

RDNP spokesman Ricardo Nordin confirmed that Jean Baptiste was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive the severity of his injuries. His security guard was killed at the site of the attack.

Nous présentons, au nom du gouvernement et du peuple haïtien, nos sincères condoléances aux familles des victimes, au #RDNP et à la classe politique, aujourd’hui révoltés par ce crime crapuleux.#Haiti

— Dr Ariel Henry (@DrArielHenry)

October 29, 2022

Political leaders of the Caribbean country and the French Embassy condemned the murder. Among them is the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry.

In a message broadcast through the social network Twitter, the head of government evoked Jean Baptiste as a patriot, a moderate politician committed to change, and described the crime as heinous.

The crapulous assassination of mon ami Eric Jean Baptiste, leader of the RDNP, is a coup dur for the Haitian political class.

The nation lost a very patriotic man, a man with a great heart and sincerity who loved immensément son pays.

Sympathies to the family and members of the RDNP.

— Senator Joseph Lambert (@josephlambertHT)

October 29, 2022

For his part, the president of the Senate, Joseph Lambert, assessed on that social network that his murder is a “hard blow to the Haitian political class. The nation has lost a true patriot, a sincere and big-hearted man who loved his country immensely,” he said.

The condemnation of the murder was joined by the leader of the Pitit Dessalines party, Moïse Jean Charles, who pointed out that the current situation cannot continue and demanded the immediate application of a national security plan.

In turn, the French diplomatic mission in Port-au-Prince conveyed its condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased.

Press reports refer that Jean Baptiste escaped another assassination attempt on October 1, 2018, when his car was shot at in a capital sector known as Carrefour Feuilles while he was taking his three children to school.

According to local media, the area of ​​Laboule 12, in Pétion-ville, a high-class residential area, remains controlled by the group calling itself Ti Makak, to which numerous murders and kidnappings are attributed.

The criminal group is led by Carlo Petit-Homme, whom they call Ti Makak, and disputes the territory with another armed gang linked to a large landowner and businessman, Monsanto Petit dit Toto.

In addition, Ti Makak is believed to be linked to the death of former senator Yvon Buissereth, who was assassinated last August and his car was later burned. In this incident, her driver also lost her life.





