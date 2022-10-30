Lula confirms his determination to rebuild Brazil if he wins at the polls | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The candidate for the Workers’ Party (PT) in the presidential elections, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, asserted this Saturday that he intends to rebuild Brazil and lead it to normality if this Sunday he is proclaimed the winner in the second round of elections.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Lula and Bolsonaro close electoral campaigns ahead of the ballot in Brazil

Speaking to the press before starting a massive walk with voters and supporters on Avenida Paulista, in Sao Paulo, the former Brazilian president said he will try to rebuild what was done during his government (2003-2011).

He recalled that at that time the country was functioning and growing, a fact that contributed to the strengthening of Latin America and South America, and that it maintained good relations with the United States, Europe, China and Russia.

The meeting with the media was also attended by the former president of Uruguay, José Mujica, who offers his support to Lula. Mujica appreciated that the ballot this Sunday becomes an election between democracy and authoritarianism, the latter in reference to the rival candidate and current far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, who aspires to be re-elected.

Then Lula, Mujica and Fernando Haddad (PT candidate for governor of the State of São Paulo) joined the popular concentration on Avenida Paulista, filled with the joy of hundreds of thousands of Brazilians.

During the street act, the PT showed the areas in which it will focus its management after the victory at the polls: work, health, education, environment, fight against inflation, housing and human rights.

Lula continues to lead the polls on the occasion of this second electoral round. This Saturday the results of the recent Datafolha poll were released, according to which Lula mobilizes 52 percent of the popular vote compared to 48 percent of Bolsonaro.

Lula chega on the eve of the second round of this year’s presidential election with 52% two valid votes in the Datafolha survey. His rival, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), had 48%. pic.twitter.com/aRYaP0FeIp

— Midia NINJA (@MidiaNINJA)

October 29, 2022

Another political study released during this day, the IPEC, showed that the PT candidate has 54 percent of the valid votes, while Bolsonaro added 46 percent.

While Lula’s supporters and sympathizers filled Paulista Avenue with joy, Bolsonaro led a motorcycle parade in Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais state (southeast).

During the first electoral round, held on October 2, Lula obtained 48.43 percent of the valid votes and Bolsonaro 43.20. The ballot is decided by an absolute majority of votes.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report