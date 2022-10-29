Bolivian workers announce demonstrations for democracy | News

Report This Content

The Bolivian Workers’ Central (COB) confirmed this Friday the participation of workers and social organizations in the country in large mobilizations to strengthen democracy, which will take place in stages in each capital of the department, starting on Friday, November 4.

President of Bolivia heads the Plurinational Meeting for the Census

According to the executive secretary of the COB, Juan Carlos Huarachi, the Bolivian people are aware of the intentions of the Santa Cruz Interinstitutional Census Committee, in order to promote a strike that affects workers and the vulnerable population of the region.

“There is a truth, we must unmask the intention that Fernando Camacho, Rómulo Calvo and Vicente Cuéllar have, the Census is simply a pretext, they are not interested in the Census, they are interested in doing politics to destabilize our government,” the leader emphasized.

Central Obrera, Pact of Unity, Movement for Socialism and social organizations call for “large mobilizations” in defense of democracy, in department capitals, between November 4 and 15: Boris Villa, Secretary of Social Security COB: @ConexiontlSUR pic.twitter.com/BreSODMQGD

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

October 28, 2022

Likewise, he pointed out that the mobilizations will begin in Tarija on November 4, and consecutively in Cobija, on the 9th; Trinity, 10; Oruro, the 11; Sucre, on 12; Potosi, the 13; Cochabamba, on the 14th; La Paz, the 15; and Santa Cruz, on the 16th, with a national concentration.

“The organizations are fighting, we stand in solidarity and we value the struggle of the comrades of the Plan 3000, the Eastern bloc, the Departmental Workers Central, we are starting a new struggle, enough of mistreatment, racism and lying to the people using the pretext of Census”, pointed out the leader of the Pro Santa Cruz Civic Committee, Rómulo Calvo.

To our Single Trade Union Federation of Original Ayllus Workers of the North of #potosiThank you for always showing that revolutionary spirit when it comes to defending our democracy and sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/DNIqROUP1X

– Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

October 28, 2022

It is worth mentioning that the COB, the Pact of Unity and the other organizations declared themselves vigilant of the Plurinational Meeting for a Consensus Census, convened by the government, which seeks stability and progress in the country.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



