Salvadorans reject government party, according to survey | News

The vice-chancellor of social projection of the Central American University José Simeón Cañas UCA, in El Salvador, Omar Serrano reported this Friday that 27 percent of the population approves of the Nuevas Ideas party, promoted by President Nayib Bukele, a result obtained after the last survey of the entity

Likewise, the professor specified that 65 percent of those surveyed do not sympathize with any party, noting that the figure has increased in this regard.

“The number of people who do not have any party of their choice has grown, the drop in popularity of Nuevas Ideas is 50 percent, and it has to do with the performance in the territory of mayors and mayors, that lowered the favorable opinion that they have,” Serrano said.

He also added that the Exception Regime continues to be supported by the population, reiterating that three quarters of the population feel safe, that is, 76 out of 100 people.

Thus, for example, he added that 56 percent allege that there are no gangs in their place of residence; while 88.4 percent believe that at the national level the actions of the gangs have decreased, and 54.5 percent believe that the measure should be extended.

“The population says we accept the Exception Regime as a measure to combat gang violence, but we do not accept the method, specifically the violation of the rights of innocent people,” he said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



