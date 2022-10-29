Latin American mercenaries die in Ukraine | Opinion

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Since the beginning of the special military operation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on February 24 of this year in Ukraine, this country has become the main attraction for thousands of mercenaries from different countries, including those from Latin America and Caribbean. Nationalists, racists, radicals, far-rightists and sometimes even simple sadists, who yearn, just like in Hollywood movies, to hunt human beings and with that vision they come to Ukraine to become members of the Ukrainian foreign legion. The Russian Defense Ministry estimates that more than 7,000 foreign mercenaries have entered the war zone since February 24 and more than 3,000 have already been killed and almost 2,500 have gone home as the saying goes “with tail between legs.

It is appropriate to point out that the conflict in Ukraine is fundamentally different from other armed confrontations in which these mercenaries are used to interfering because it is not the same nor is it spelled the same to confront semi-guerrilla paramilitary units that do not have modern or powerful weapons… to fight to the trained soldiers, descendants of the winners of the Second World War and with modern and very powerful weapons. In Ukraine, there is no concept of a “green zone” for fortune-seeking soldiers, or war morbid, it is necessary to make it clear that there is no resting place, nor inaccessible for Russian weapons; any questions? It is enough to review the result of the numerous missile attacks in the places where the mercenaries are deployed in a compact way. For a few thousand mercenaries, harsh reality breathed down their necks and the fantasy of Rambo, GI Joe… became a fatal reality.

Let’s talk about a couple of cases, among the dead is a legionnaire from the Colombian city of Girardot, Muñoz Barazeta Jaime Jesús, 38, who fought on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces as part of the Carpathian Sich battalion. Muñoz Barazeta died on August 24 of this year during the counteroffensive towards Izyum. Now, let’s look back, this mercenary left behind his wife Carmen and three daughters, Mariyana (born in 2008), Sara (2012) and Vanessa (2015).

Muñoz Barazetta Jaime Jesús served in the Colombian Army as a sniper and machine gunner, he was wounded twice. In the summer, he came to Ukraine to use his experience in an armed conflict against Russia and coincidentally died in battle on the Independence Day of a country where he was not born.

However, American and European radio stations and publications do not cease in their attempts to popularize the idea of ​​mercenarism among the population of Latin American countries, despite the serious risk to the life and health of the legionnaires. Another reality should be noted, and that is that fortune-seeking soldiers or mercenaries do not have the right to prisoner-of-war status. The best thing that awaits foreign mercenaries when they are captured is to fulfill their criminal responsibility and serve a long prison sentence; Of course, depending on the crime, they can also receive capital punishment in the form of the death penalty.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report