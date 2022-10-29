Venezuelan authorities continue to be deployed to deal with damage caused by rains | News

Report This Content

Venezuelan authorities reported this Friday that the National Risk Management System continues to be active and deployed in the country to serve the population after the damage caused by the rains.

The sectoral vice president for Citizen Security and Peace of Venezuela, Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, indicated that they are constantly monitoring the arrival of tropical waves number 48 and 49 that “approach from the Atlantic Ocean.”

During a meeting with authorities of the citizen security bodies, the sectoral vice president specified that so far more than 26,000 families affected by the rainfall have been treated, while 33 shelters have been set up.

We review the content of the action protocol of the Risk Management System to deal with natural or anthropic situations that arise in the country, adapted to international standards and based on the scientific research of our professionals. pic.twitter.com/PdOSxKlEo1

– @FuerzaDinamica Remigio Ceballos Ichaso (@CeballosIchaso1)

October 28, 2022

The also Minister for Interior Relations, Justice and Peace said that more than 900 tons of aid, including food and goods, were sent to the 14 states that have presented incidents due to the rainfall reported in recent weeks.

Ceballos explained that, so far, 199 municipalities and 629 parishes have been affected by the rains.

Affectations by rains in states

Subsequently, the Minister for Interior Relations, Justice and Peace presented a report on the situation of the rains in various states of the country.

Ceballos declared that, in Aragua state (central-north), “we had heavy rains in El Castaño, but it is already under control due to all the work that is being done. In Tejerías there were heavy rains, we also have the situation under control.”

The minister also explained that “at the national level, currently, the rains have decreased and the cloudiness remains. However, there have been some climatic events that come from the east, as a result of this trough that we have had all these days and there is a low pressure which is located in the Caribbean Sea”.

On the other hand, the governor of the state of La Guaira (central-north), José Alejandro Terán, declared that there was a partial overflow of the El Cojo stream in the Macuto parish, and that they have more than 800 officials from the security forces and prevention deployed in the entity.

“All morning it has been cloudy, from very early hours, which suggests heavy rainfall in the riverbeds that has triggered what is the parish, Macuto and Caraballeda. Today, unfortunately, we have had a partial overflow of the creek El Cojo, fundamentally in Macuto,” he said.

Part of our team led by the governed @Jateranoficial accompanied the community of La Ceiba, full of nostalgia and sadness for the events that recently occurred in that area.

Here we continue hand in hand with our people, bringing our love to each family. pic.twitter.com/mZ1VtWjr9e

– Government of La Guaira (@Gob_LaGuaira)

October 28, 2022

In addition, through his account on the social network Twitter, he reported the day before that more than eight tons of food were transferred to the town of Chichiriviche de La Costa, Puerto Maya and Puerto Cruz.

In turn, the governor of Yaracuy state (center-west), Julio León Heredia, indicated that recent rainfall has affected eight municipalities in the entity.

“We have had a strong impact, we are prepared because the forecast indicates that in the course of the afternoon we will again have rainfall for the entire length and breadth of Yaracuy state,” he said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



