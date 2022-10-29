Ecuador’s Energy Minister resigns after bribery investigation | News

Report This Content

The Minister of Energy and Mines of Ecuador, Xavier Vera, presented his resignation on Friday after the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) raided several properties as part of an investigation for an alleged bribery crime.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso irrevocably accepted Vera’s resignation, confirmed the Secretary of Public Administration and Cabinet, Iván Correa.

The official declared that, from now on, Vera will be able to defend herself against accusations for selling positions, processing contracts and using a disability card to obtain discounts when paying for basic services.

The raids were carried out on Thursday night at Vera’s office and in an apartment in Cumbayá, located in Quito (capital), where he lived on weekdays, as well as at another address of the now former minister in Guayaquil.

The Prosecutor’s Office specified that during the searches two cell phones, a laptop, an electronic tablet and documents with alphanumeric data were seized, which are included as part of the chain of custody of the investigation.

According to audios recently released by the Ecuadorian media La Posta, attributed to the former manager of Petroecuador, Ítalo Cedeño, this indicates that Vera was involved in the management and sale of public positions.

In addition, a person identified as Adrián Alfonso Zamora Villamar allegedly paid $150,000 to the now former minister in exchange for public office. The Prosecutor’s Office also raided the room where he was staying the day before.

