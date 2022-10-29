Latin America

Ecuador’s Energy Minister resigns after bribery investigation | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 23 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Minister of Energy and Mines of Ecuador, Xavier Vera, presented his resignation on Friday after the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) raided several properties as part of an investigation for an alleged bribery crime.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Social organizations announce protests in Ecuador

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso irrevocably accepted Vera’s resignation, confirmed the Secretary of Public Administration and Cabinet, Iván Correa.

The official declared that, from now on, Vera will be able to defend herself against accusations for selling positions, processing contracts and using a disability card to obtain discounts when paying for basic services.

The raids were carried out on Thursday night at Vera’s office and in an apartment in Cumbayá, located in Quito (capital), where he lived on weekdays, as well as at another address of the now former minister in Guayaquil.

The Prosecutor’s Office specified that during the searches two cell phones, a laptop, an electronic tablet and documents with alphanumeric data were seized, which are included as part of the chain of custody of the investigation.

According to audios recently released by the Ecuadorian media La Posta, attributed to the former manager of Petroecuador, Ítalo Cedeño, this indicates that Vera was involved in the management and sale of public positions.

In addition, a person identified as Adrián Alfonso Zamora Villamar allegedly paid $150,000 to the now former minister in exchange for public office. The Prosecutor’s Office also raided the room where he was staying the day before.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 23 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

IOM: Violence has displaced 96,000 people in Haiti | News

2 hours ago

Nine Dominican provinces remain on alert for rains | News

3 hours ago

Guatemala reports 14 new cases of monkeypox | News

4 hours ago

Cuba’s role in vaccine production highlighted | News

22 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.