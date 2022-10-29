IOM: Violence has displaced 96,000 people in Haiti | News

Report This Content

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported this Friday that some 96,000 people have been displaced as a result of gang violence operating in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti.

Cholera cases on the rise amid crisis in Haiti

The entity explained that, in the last five months, the number of displaced people tripled as a result of the violence of these criminal gangs.

The IOM specified that, between June and August of this year, the total number of displaced people was 113,000 people, of which 96,000 are due to insecurity in Port-au-Prince and another 17,000 who are included among those affected by the August 2021 earthquake. .

❗96,000 people have been displaced by gang-related violence in Haiti’s capital as of September 2022.

The number of persons displaced by gang violence has tripled in the past five months, according to IOM’s latest report.

— IOM – UN Migration ���� (@UNmigration)

October 28, 2022

For her part, the humanitarian coordinator of the United Nations Organization (UN) in Haiti, Ulrika Richardson, lamented that a significant number of Haitians were forced to leave their homes in search of refuge away from the violence.

“The violence of the criminal gangs entails extortion, kidnappings and other abuses that add to the great inequalities, the lack of basic satisfactions and the general insecurity prevailing in the Haitian capital,” the UN reports in its news portal.

Another element that affects the life situation of the Haitian people is inflation, especially that of food and fuel, causing further deterioration of living conditions, the entity said.

Added to this is the fact that the country is facing a cholera outbreak, which currently extends to eight of the ten departments and has left 52 people dead, as well as 2,000 suspected cases.

In recent days, in Haiti there have also been mobilizations in rejection of a possible intervention after the authorization of the Council of Minister so that the country’s premier, Ariel Henry, could request the immediate deployment of a specialized armed force.

According to an article by journalist Lautaro Rivara, shared by the Latin American Information Agency (ALAI) “an intervention that is nothing new and cannot produce results different from those of the past: a dozen military or civilian missions occupied the country in the past 30 years, pursuing the stated goals of achieving ‘stabilization’, ‘peace’ or ‘justice’.

Likewise, Rivara spoke about “an invisibility of the many proposals that civil society itself and the Haitian forces themselves have been making publicly and manifestly in recent years of crisis: some of them propose the immediate holding of elections.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



