Nine Dominican provinces remain on alert for rains | News

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) of the Dominican Republic reported this Friday that nine provinces of that country remain on green alert due to incidents of rains associated with a trough.

According to the entity, the provinces that continue with the green alert are La Romana, El Seibo, Gran Santo Domingo, Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, Peravia, La Altagracia, San Pedro de Macorís and San Cristóbal.

The COE maintains the measure in these areas due to possible flooding of rivers, streams and ravines, in addition to flash floods, he specified through his account on the social network Twitter.

The COE places 09 provinces on green alert for possible flooding of rivers, streams and ravines, as well as sudden or urban floods, due to the combination of a low pressure system and a trough. pic.twitter.com/IrP8gT7P2h

— COE (@COE_RD)

October 28, 2022

The entity urged the residents of those territories who live near risk areas to monitor the situation and be vigilant to avoid being swept away by flash floods.

For its part, the National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecasts that the rains will continue for the next 24 or 48 hours.

At night, light to moderate rains with thunder and gusts of wind are expected in towns of Greater Santo Domingo, Monte Plata, Duarte, María Trinidad Sánchez, Santiago, Elías Piña, and surrounding areas.

Likewise, for the morning of this Saturday they estimate that the rainfall will extend to provinces such as Pedernales, Barahona, Azua and Peravia, while in the afternoon they will affect the eastern region of the country.

The Onamet reiterated that it is monitoring a low pressure area located over the southeast of the Caribbean Sea with the probability of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

