Guatemala reports 14 new cases of monkeypox | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



In Guatemala, 14 new cases of monkeypox were reported this Friday, reporting a total of 88 people with the disease in the country, according to updates from the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (Mspas).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Peru receives first batch of monkeypox vaccines

“The National Health Laboratory -LNS- has processed new samples for monkeypox between October 24 and 27 of this year, after this work the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (Mspas) confirms 14 new cases”, Mspas pointed out. .

The entity pointed out that the diagnoses correspond to cases 75 to 88. According to the agency’s registry: all men between 20 and 48 years of age, 13 of them residents in the department of Guatemala and 1 in Santa Rosa.

In this sense, between October 14 and 23 were the first symptoms reported by the patients, who after diagnosis are isolated in their residences while the ministry monitors their conditions.

Epidemiological investigation has determined that the new cases are not correlated with each other or with previously confirmed patients. On the other hand, the portfolio “registers 152 suspected cases, of which 148 have been screened and 4 cases remain probable.”

The Guatemalan health portfolio reported that the new positives diagnosed with monkeypox represent the highest number since the first patient was reported on August 3, 2022.

“Monkeypox is a disease that can be transmitted by contact with body fluids or skin lesions, through hugs, kisses, massages, sexual intercourse and less frequently by contact with objects, clothing, sheets and other objects of personal use. , as well as surfaces that the sick person touched,” the Ministry said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report