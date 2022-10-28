Cuba’s role in vaccine production highlighted | News

Report This Content

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, highlighted this Thursday the role of Cuba in the production of national vaccines against Covid-19 while urging to strengthen international cooperation in favor of science.

CELAC demands the exclusion of Cuba from the US unilateral list.

The president affirmed during the III Summit of Foreign Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU) that “Cuba has been able to develop vaccines against Covid at the same time as the central world” .

In this sense, the head of state specified that “but of course, it lacked the industrial strength that we often need to be able to develop the quantity that the world is demanding.”

��️ “The pandemic exposed the injustice of the world. Statistical data shows that, as a result of the pandemic, mortality in poor countries was four times higher than in developed ones.” President @alferdez in the Plenary Session CELAC – EU. pic.twitter.com/emuTSKHgwZ

– Alberto Fernández Press (@alferdezprensa)

October 27, 2022

At the same time, Fernández pointed out that at CELAC “we have made progress so that public laboratories can work together on scientific and medical development. We cannot depend on a couple of laboratories when a vaccine is needed. We have to do it ourselves.”

Based on this, he emphasized that “in Latin America we have the resources that Europe needs. We need from Europe the technology, the research, the science that is needed to make better use of our resources”.

��️”Europe has to help us achieve development, otherwise every meeting will be a pipe dream. And if we don’t understand where we are starting from, every session will be useless. I am very optimistic about this meeting”. President @alferdez in the Plenary Session CELAC – EU. pic.twitter.com/gYesApi9pI

– Alberto Fernández Press (@alferdezprensa)

October 27, 2022

In turn, the president urged the parties to join forces while stressing that “let’s not fall back into the worlds of single speeches. Let us respect multilateralism and grow together. That is the obligation we have.”

After the XXIII meeting of foreign ministers of CELAC, the current meeting takes place at the Kirchner Cultural Center in order to promote dialogue between both blocs, strengthen interregional cooperation and strategic association.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



