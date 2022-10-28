Another day of strike against educational reform advances in Uruguay | News

Report This Content

Uruguayan teachers continued this Thursday the second day of the national strike to denounce the educational reform promoted by the National Administration of Public Education (ANEP).

Teaching unions in Uruguay carry out a 24-hour strike

The National Federation of Secondary Education Teachers of Uruguay (Fenapes) reported that the Liceo Rincón de la Bolsa was occupied by virtue of the resolution of the Teachers’ Union Association (AGD).

In this sense, the president of Fenapes, José Olivera, stated that “it is time to confront, it is time to resist; We have been doing it with great dignity throughout the country.”

Liceo Rincón de la Bolsa occupied by FeNaPES San José, complying with the resolution of the AGD of October 9.

Faced with a reform that harms students and workers and in the face of union persecution, the answer is to fight.

No one gives up here.

RENT pic.twitter.com/JzHlMEfj71

— Marcel Slamovitz (@MarcelSlamo)

October 27, 2022

In turn, the Literature teacher, Margarita Osta, posted on Twitter that “they sell the reform as an educational revolution, but they plan to implement it with a cut of 150 million dollars and with virtual training (at the cost of the teachers). 30 hours”.

Similarly, the professor from the Latin American Center for Human Economy specified that “being in the overloaded final stretch of the teaching year, a 6-week course is proposed, with a workload that reaches 30 hours (you do not pay, of course), to implement educational reform.

At the same time, the unions denounced and described as unserious the words of the president of the Central Board of Directors of the ANEP, Robert Silva, who affirmed that the teachers have not made proposals

The organizations that planned to postpone the march due to climate issues, carried out a march from the Platense Patín Club to the University of the Republic (Udelar) where several violent episodes were reported.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



