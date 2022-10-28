Venezuela rejects EU measures against Latin American countries | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Carlos Faría, urged the European Union on Thursday to lift the coercive measures against Venezuela and Nicaragua, as well as to support the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba condemn US blockades.

The foreign minister stated in the framework of the III Summit of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU) that “one cannot speak of dialogue, democracy, human rights and good will if collective punishments are maintained against our peoples”.

In this sense, the high diplomat pointed out that “we hope that on November 14, the European Union decides not to extend its unilateral sanctions against Venezuela and we demand that the same treatment be applied to our Nicaraguan brothers.”

We stress the need to promote respectful and peaceful relations. We demand the lifting of the blockade and the Unilateral Coercive Measures against countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. pic.twitter.com/1PNKgZn3hQ

– Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt)

October 27, 2022

At the same time, the head of Venezuelan diplomacy urged the European bloc to support “the lifting of the criminal, economic, commercial and financial blockade against our Cuban brothers.”

Accordingly, the minister ratified that Cuba is not a country that sponsors terrorism and that Nicaragua and Venezuela are not nations that violate human rights. Meanwhile, he described the effects of unilateral sanctions against Latin American peoples as criminal.

In turn, he denounced that during the Covid-19 pandemic, Venezuela was prohibited from buying vaccines “when we needed them most” while rejecting political hypocrisy when the summit discussed the right and respect for life.

Likewise, Faría assured that it is impossible to convert Latin America and the Caribbean into a compatible euro zone “if the neocolonial vision of our countries, protected by the United States, is not changed.”

Likewise, he called for taking advantage of this new regional rapprochement to demonstrate “true respect and desire for good coexistence towards our nations, without exclusions, aggression, manipulation and double standards.”

“Venezuela is willing to help the European Union navigate the energy crisis that is looming over it with our hydrocarbon gas and make it available to it, as our constitutional president, Nicolás Maduro Moros, has repeatedly said,” the foreign minister stressed.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report