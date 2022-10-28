Peruvian government lifts the state of emergency due to Covid-19 | News

Report This Content

The Government of Peru issued this Thursday a decree to formalize the lifting of the national state of emergency to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, repealing the measure established in 2020.

“Repeal Supreme Decree No. 016-2022-PCM, Supreme Decree that declares a State of National Emergency due to the circumstances that affect the life and health of people as a consequence of Covid-19 and establishes new measures for the reestablishment of coexistence social”, refers to the text, which covers the others that have its extensions and modifications.

This decision was announced the day before by the Council of Ministers and explained that it was agreed “thanks to the progress of vaccination and the decrease in cases. All restrictions are repealed.”

The Supreme Decree also provides that both the national, regional and local governments, within the scope of their powers, promote the optional use of masks, vaccination against coronavirus and other preventive measures.

The Peruvian authorities had already reported the decrease in new infections and deaths from Covid-19 in the country, which last June registered the start of the fourth wave of the virus.

According to the latest report from the Peruvian Ministry of Health, 4,153,605 cases of Covid-19 and 216,884 deaths have been confirmed to date.

The national state of emergency due to Covid-19 has been in force in the country since March 2020, when the first cases of the disease were reported and the phase was decreed for 90 days, a measure that was later extended.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



