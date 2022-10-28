Cuba calls to respect principles of sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs of States | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, called this Thursday to respect the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of States, within the framework of the III Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and of the European Union (CELAC-EU) held in Argentina.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuela rejects EU coercive measures against Latin American countries

The diplomat urged that “the principles of sovereign equality and non-interference in the internal affairs of States, and the inalienable right of each country to decide its own political, economic and social system be respected in all circumstances,” a note from the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

In addition, he indicated that they aspire to advance in a link that is based on strict respect for the Charter of the United Nations, International Law and the postulates of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.

“When speaking of multilateralism and international order based on rules, it seems to refer to the imposition of new and dubious paradigms, at the convenience of rich countries, without intergovernmental and democratic negotiation processes (…) Double standards are not admissible” he declared.

The Cuban foreign minister reiterated his gratitude for the historical position of the region and the European Union (EU) in rejection of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States (USA) against the island

“This unjust and illegal policy has intensified in an extreme manner, inflicting even greater damage on the Cuban people, with the aim of causing the collapse of the economy,” Rodríguez denounced.

In addition, he thanked the position expressed by those present in rejection of the inclusion of Cuba in the list of the US State Department as a country that allegedly sponsors terrorism.

On the other hand, he expressed that Cuba will continue to contribute to the strengthening of dialogue and cooperation between CELAC and the EU to benefit the peoples of both regions and the world.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report