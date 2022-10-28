Ratification of continuity of investigation into the Ayotzinapa case in Mexico | News

Report This Content

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ratified this Thursday that the investigation into the Ayotzinapa case will continue until the whole truth is known about what happened in the disappearance of the students in 2014.

“The case of the disappeared youth from Ayotzinapa is a fundamental issue for us. We have to know the truth, clarify what happened, punish those responsible and, most importantly, find out where the boys are,” said the head of state.

In addition, he affirmed that in the face of the lie fabricated by the previous administration, “which tried to cover up what happened,” the current Mexican government carried out an in-depth investigation in which detainees have been interviewed, those suspected of being linked to the event, with authorities, among others.

“Little by little the truth has been revealed, the so-called pact of silence has been broken,” he declared during his usual morning session.

The president recalled that at the time the investigation was concluded after specifying that the young people were murdered and burned in a dump, but their parents did not accept that version.

“They had the support of experts and it became clear that it was not true that they had murdered the young people and burned them in a garbage dump, that is proven because some remains, few, that have been scientifically analyzed show that there were young people who were deposited their remains elsewhere,” he said.

In this sense, he stressed that the commission delivered a more solid report and that it coincides more closely with what happened, pointing out those responsible. “That is why some people were arrested; among them, public servants, both civilians and military,” stressed the president.

“Since this decision was made, things were exacerbated, because they never imagined that we were going to get to where we were, how far we have come, they thought that there would be impunity,” said the Executive.

López Obrador emphasized that there will be no impunity and that the most complicated thing is to find the young people. “In the recent report, evidence is presented on how the boys were acted upon and who participated, and responsibilities have already been established,” he said.

Finally, the head of state showed his support for the new prosecutor in charge of the case, Rosendo Gómez Piedra, affirming that he will be very useful for the necessary steps in the investigation.

