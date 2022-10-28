Venezuelan government remains alert to the passage of a tropical wave | News

Report This Content

The Venezuelan authorities remain on alert this Thursday to monitor the situation and address the effects caused by the rains due to the passage of tropical wave number 47 through the territory.

On this day, President Nicolás Maduro reiterated the commitment of the national government to respond to families affected by rainfall.

“We are in a permanent battle, many times it is a shock and I cannot stop feeling it, it hurts me when a family loses their home (…) and that is why we are obliged to give answers,” he asserted.

The president reported that in Las Tejerías, Aragua state (central-north), where an avalanche was recorded on October 8, 378 homes located in risk areas will be demolished.

“The risk map is being made, because there is an expanded cause where the mud and stones came down, which is already injured and marked as a risk area and they are houses that must be 100 percent replaced,” he declared.

Effects due to the rains

For his part, the sectoral vice president for Citizen Security and Peace, Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, previously reported on this day that the rains recorded in the last 24 hours generated damages in the states of La Guaira, Miranda and Carabobo.

The also Minister for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace explained that in the Zamora sector of Catia La Mar, in La Guaira, there was a landslide on a house that collapsed and left three dead, including two minors and their mother.

However, “thanks to the quick action of the authorities, a 13-year-old boy was rescued,” he said.

#AUDIO��| From the Sectoral Vice Presidency of Citizen Security and Peace, we offer a balance on the effects caused by the intense rains in the states: La Guaira, Miranda and Carabobo.

#27Oct pic.twitter.com/2hovzhKUF2

– @FuerzaDinamica Remigio Ceballos Ichaso (@CeballosIchaso1)

October 27, 2022

In addition, at the El Palito refinery located in Puerto Cabello, Carabobo state, a fire was reported due to the impact of lightning on a fuel tank, which was fought and controlled without incident.

In the state of Miranda, damages were recorded in the municipalities of Sucre and Zamora, where there were floods in several sectors due to the rains that fell the day before.

Ceballos reported that the risk management system was deployed to carry out mitigation and attention tasks in the areas affected by the heavy rains and urged the population to take precautions.





