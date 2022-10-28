China, hammering the nail down and carrying the plan through to the end | Opinion

Report This Content

The 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party has concluded. Gathering for a week, more than 2,000 delegates representing some 90 million militants discussed China’s domestic situation and the international scene.

In addition, they concluded with a comprehensive reform of the Party Statutes to: clearly and unswervingly pursue the course of one country, two systems; resolutely suppress and curb (without denying the use of arms) the separatist forces advocating the so-called independence of Taiwan; and firmly carry out the political construction of the Army, strengthen it through reforms, scientific and technological achievements and highly professional personnel, to “build the Chinese Army into a world-class advanced armed force.”

The Congress decided to re-elect Xi Jinping as Party Leader and President of the People’s Republic of China, to lead the country’s destiny for the next few years. Thus they confirm that a successful policy does not change the boss.

Chinese leaders and their people arrived at the XX Congress after a long march that began just after the founding of the Republic by the Great Helmsman Mao Zedong in 1949. A process under construction for 73 years has served as experience, learning from mistakes, consolidating the successes. Using well both the visible hand and the invisible hand of the market in a dialectical way. A long-term plan masterfully outlined to turn China into what it is today, one of the most powerful world powers in all fields, the main economy on the planet. A plan that, as they stated at the XIX Congress held in 2017, had the objective of achieving the definitive triumph in the culmination of the integral construction of a moderately prosperous society and by the conquest of the great victory of socialism with the Chinese peculiarities of the new age.

In the Report presented by President Xi to the XIX Congress, he pointed out that a good ending can only be reached if the original aspirations are always preserved and they have been none other than pursuing the happiness of the Chinese people and achieving the revitalization of the entire Chinese nation. , in which they have advanced without ceasing, without wasting time, without any weakness. In this search, the leadership has shared with the people the same breath, the same destiny and the same beating of the heart. They were aware of the profound and complex changes experienced by the internal and external situation. Without any hesitation, they undertook the road without becoming stagnant or stagnant, always maintaining the unity of the people, of all ethnic groups throughout the geography of that immense country.

The 20th Congress of the CPC ratified the thought of triple representation based on the theories of Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. In this sense, they delved into what refers to the “Chineseization of Marxism” and its adaptation to modern times, within an overall vision composed of five elements: economic, political, cultural, social and civilizational construction. ecological. In their deliberations, the Chinese Communists resolutely and unashamedly upheld the cause of fighting for the noble cause of peace and development of mankind, which for them is a glorious and historic mission. Preserve the principles of leading an austere, prudent and modest life, always skillful in struggle and creative effort, elevating the spirit of work as a fundamental value in the construction of the modern society of socialism according to its particularities.

The successes of the Chinese leadership and people have a lot to do with the conception of the world that they have maintained and the methodology used from the concrete dialectic to understand reality. In this they have tried to maintain a continuous flow of theoretical-practical actions, in a systemic vision, always taking into account the rest of the world. They have not proposed a hegemonic position, on the contrary, they have fought them and are committed to a multipolar world, defending the sovereignty of countries, non-intervention in their internal affairs, practicing solidarity and the principle of mutual benefit and shared profits, working for a common destiny of humanity and for a new global governance, in a fairer and more reasonable direction. It is the first order of business for the Chinese to safeguard world peace and promote common development by practicing cooperation and friendship with other countries. With clear and simple language, the Congress concluded by warning that talking for talking harms the Chinese people and that real work invigorates them.

On February 28, 2013, Xi Jinping, in a speech delivered at the second plenary session of the Second Plenary Session of the 18th CPC Central Committee, said: “We must have the spirit of someone who drives a nail, which is usually not done well.” a single hammer blow, but requires us to keep hammering until it is well nailed and secure. If one goes hammering here and there, most likely he will not manage to drive a single nail straight and firm.” The leadership of our countries in this part of the Latin American and Caribbean continent must learn from the Chinese to drive the nails well, firmly and safely.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



