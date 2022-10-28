Latin America

President of Bolivia highlights economic policy achievements | News

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, stressed this Thursday that thanks to the sovereign policies implemented during his government, significant economic growth has been achieved.

At the inauguration of the XV Meeting of Economists of Bolivia, the head of state stated that “Bolivia today, despite the entire international context, has significant economic growth due to the Productive Social Community Economic Model, as its name indicates, has emphasized precisely this last word, the productive”.

In addition, he stressed that this model contributes to generating price stability, income redistribution and reduction of poverty rates in the country.

The president also commented that many countries are looking with admiration at what is happening in Bolivia, and assured that it is the result of a sovereign economic policy, of a model that does not respond to an imported one, but to one of import substitution.

“Bolivia today is looking to substitute imports, produce what is consumed in our country and therefore generate production, added value, and save international reserves in an unfavorable international context,” Arce emphasized.

The meeting has the participation, both virtual and face-to-face, of more than 7,000 people from Bolivia and other nations, including researchers, professionals and students, who will analyze the main theme “Contemporary Dilemmas of Economic Policy and the Trade off between Stability of Prices and Economic Recovery”.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

