Bolivian miners accept tax of 4.8% and stop protests | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Regional Federation of Gold Mining Cooperatives (Ferreco) and the Federation of Gold Mining Cooperatives of the North of La Paz (Fecoman) of Bolivia agreed this Wednesday with the Government, to pay a single tax applicable to the gross value of gold at 4.8 per percent and cease pressure measures.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Bolivia affirms that the issue of the census should involve everyone

In this sense, the agreement was possible after a round of talks that began at 7:00 p.m. (local time) last Tuesday, which lasted until the early hours of the morning.

According to the unions, the tax is an intermediate percentage, since the authorities proposed a tax regime of five percent and the gold miners offered 4.5 percent.

They added that in addition to the tribute, at the meeting it was agreed that the Ministry of Mining will carry out a reengineering of the National Service for Registration and Control of the Marketing of Minerals and Metals (Senarecom) within three months.

It is also worth specifying that, as a result of the consensus, the pressure actions of the sector, initiated since Monday in the city of La Paz with the installation of blockade points and the detonation of dynamite, were suppressed.

Last Tuesday, the mobilizations worsened when a group of cooperative members tried to take over the facilities of the Cable Car’s Purple Line, but were unsuccessful due to the resistance of the neighbors and the timely police intervention.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report