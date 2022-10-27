Port workers start a 48-hour strike in Chile | News

Report This Content

Port union organizations in Chile called on their workers to carry out a 48-hour national strike due to the lack of dialogue by the government in pursuit of meeting historic demands.

More than 6,500 workers have joined the strike called by the Port Union of Chile (UPC) and the Front of Central Port Workers (FTPC), keeping 23 ports and terminals in the country paralyzed.

The spokesman for the San Antonio International Terminal Port Union, Ricardo Rodríguez, told international media that the strike was caused by “the lack of seriousness that the State has shown towards port workers.”

Port belonging to the Terminal of #Iquiqueare demonstrating with blockades at the entrance to Isla Serrano, due to the call for a nationwide stoppage made by the Chilean Port Union. pic.twitter.com/hY4exx5bQu

— PAULINE RADIO (@radiopauline)

October 26, 2022

In this sense, the union leader specified that “from one day to the next communication was cut off despite the fact that great attempts were made on our part to maintain dialogue.”

At the same time, he pointed out that “there is a historical debt in the development of working groups that take charge of the sector as a port law and issues that have to do with the premature deterioration of workers’ health.”

Similarly, Rodríguez emphasized that “there are issues of precariousness in contractual matters that denote the abandonment of the State in such an important sector for the development of the country.”

Chile 10/25/22

In the same way that occurred as the union of two copper workers, now the union of two port workers paralyzes the operations in all the ports of Chile.

Chile saw the unions strengthen and use aggressive forms of protest.

We charge “promises” like that! pic.twitter.com/tp42RXlLdn

– Amazoni@zul���� (@AmazoniaAzulBR)

October 26, 2022

In turn, other unions, which express their support for the strike, urged President Gabriel Boric and the Undersecretary of Labor, Giorgio Boccardo, to respect the agreements reached at the work table to introduce improvements in the agreed conditions in pursuit of an agreement new.

In various parts of the country, such as the commune of San Antonio, Valparaíso, barricades and traffic cuts have been reported, as part of the strike that threatens to become indefinite if there is no response from the Government.





