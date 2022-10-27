Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba condemn US blockades | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, denounced this Wednesday at the 39th session of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), which takes place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the blockades, sanctions and illegal measures that they suffer at the request of the United States Government. States, present as a guest at the meeting.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Cuba reiterates the need for international cooperation before ECLAC

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Farías denounced and condemned what he called the “terrible consequences generated by unilateral coercive measures against our countries.”

Notwithstanding this policy of the United States against Caracas, Faría remarked that, despite the “coercive, unilateral and illegal sanctions”, Venezuela “is going to show significant growth in the economy, which is propping up around 10 percent according to some estimates. “, although “according to others even a little more”.

For his part, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in his speech that his country “has historically resisted imperial aggression that manifests itself in the so-called sanctions that are illegal, arbitrary, unilateral and that, as is the case with other sister countries, have the objective of suffocating us economically, quite the opposite of what has been discussed in this period of sessions”.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Trade of Cuba, Rodrigo Malmierca, in addition to also denouncing the “unilateral coercive measures of some States that violate the sovereignty of other countries”, addressed the United States directly.

When foreign ministers and high authorities intervened today in dialogue in 39 period sessions of #ECLAC We denounce the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the government #USA against #Cuba and we ratify support for regional economic integration efforts and promotion of the 2030 Agenda. @MINCEX_CUBA

– Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz (@R_Malmierca)

October 26, 2022

Malmierca pointed out that “we specifically demand the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States government against our country for more than 60 years, in flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations charter.”

The head of Cuban foreign trade denounced “the unprecedented upsurge in this policy in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, hindering efforts to preserve the lives of citizens and their well-being.”

The denunciations of Caracas, Managua and Havana took place in the context of the so-called Dialogue of Foreign Ministers and High Authorities, held in Buenos Aires in the framework of the 39th session of ECLAC, which has included, in addition to the presence of the member countries, guests from the European Union and the United States itself.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report