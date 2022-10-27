Recovery continues after avalanche in Las Tejerías, Venezuela | News

Report This Content

The sectoral vice president of Social and Territorial Socialism of Venezuela, Mervin Maldonado, affirmed this Wednesday that the recovery is progressing in Las Tejerías, Aragua state, where more than 6,500 people work.

Maldonado reported that “6,500 men and women are committed to the work together with the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), security agencies, public servants, volunteers, missionaries, and brigade members, in each of the work fronts” .

In the same way, he pointed out that 70 families remain in the La Victoria shelter while he specified that they are “243 people attended in an integral way with food, clothing, footwear, work, recreational and sports day.”

At the same time, he pointed out that in 4,916 dump truck trips, 219,187 cubic meters of sediment caused by the severe rainfall that took place at the beginning of this month have been removed.

In turn, the Venezuelan leader reported that the Love in Action Plan team joined three daily sectors for house-to-house care where 9,137 families have been visited.

In this sense, Maldonado explained that 940 tons of food and 17,500,000 liters of water have been supplied to the general population while 62 dining rooms have been installed.

On the other hand, the sectoral vice-president highlighted regarding the health sector that 21,147 free medical consultations have been carried out, meanwhile, 17,640 medicines have been delivered to the affected population.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



