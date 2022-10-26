Snippets of my prison testimony. “A bull named Fidel Castro” | Opinion

Report This Content

During my stay in Stroessner’s prison hell, I witnessed unusual events on several occasions, some of them of a tragicomic nature, such as the one I saw in the Torment Room, in the Investigations Department in Asunción, in December 1974, where they were torturing the owner of a bull named “Fidel Castro”. The peasant who was being tortured was from my town, San Lorenzo, and for his part the animal was known throughout the area for its reproductive qualities.

Pastor Coronel, head of the dictator’s Secret Police, had bought, to spend the weekends, a country house that was adjacent to that of the peasant in question, surnamed González. One night, a major storm knocked down a tree that served as a boundary post between the two properties, dragging down the chain-link fence that divided them. During the early hours of the morning, the bull, with a reputation for being an excellent breeder, entered Pastor Coronel’s property, causing damage to the garden and the small home garden.

The “Boss”, aware of the “invasion” by his loyal foreman, reacted promptly and immediately ordered a police deployment that resulted in the arrest and execution of the subversive animal protagonist of the “invasion” while also ordering the arrest of its neighboring owner, the farmer González.

Taken to the Torment Room of the Investigations Department, the peasant was subjected to an intense investigation with the consequent torture. Although, like other episodes that I recount from my prison experiences, it is hard to believe due to the surreal nature of the dialogue, I perfectly remember the essence of it when I witnessed the incredible event, which unfolded as follows:

– Do you know how to read and write?

– No. I went to school but I only got to the second grade and I was flunked.

– Do you know who Fidel Castro is?

– No. It’s not my acquaintance.

– And then why did you give that name to the bull of your property? communist bandit, terrorist, murderer!

– Well, while the bull was still a steer, one day my compadre visited me and seeing that the animal had very large testicles, and having told him my plan to make this animal a “reproducer”, he told me: “I congratulate you compadre for the idea. to reserve that piece of animal as a breeder and I am sure that it will behave like FIDEL CASTRO, the king of the bulls, and there will be no cow that does not fertilize or bull that competes with him.” Hence his name.

– You asshole, useful idiot! Surely your compadre is a Castroist!

– No, it’s the driver.

– Ah, you play stupid. What is his name and where does his compadre live? May the torture continue until the leftist speaks!

The dialogue took place in Guarani, my language, so it was perfectly understandable for me. And although, I repeat, what is reported may seem implausible, it really took place in the country that boasted of being “the country of democracy without communism”, the country of “Peace and progress”, in reality the country of the terrible dictatorship of Alfredo Stroessner. Episodes like this will remain in history, reflecting the true moral and cultural character of that dictatorship, the existence of which historical memory has the duty to preserve and help ensure that its excesses are not forgotten. May these prison testimonies contribute to it.

Martín Almada, victim of the Condor Plan and discoverer of its Secret Files / Files of Terror. 12.22.1992

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



